PH strengthens rules to ensure safe pork imports

THE Philippines has issued new regulations to strengthen defenses against African Swine Fever (ASF) while ensuring the safe importation of swine and pork products, the country’s Department of Agriculture (DA) said Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the guidelines introduce ASF regionalization, allowing the recognition of ASF-free zones within accredited exporting countries, in line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) standards.

“The government has been actively working to recover from ASF through a national zoning and movement plan identifying disease-free areas,” said Tiu Laurel, underscoring the importance of science-based monitoring, regionalization for ASF freedom, and adherence to WOAH guidelines for safe swine trade.

Under the guidelines, only DA-accredited countries may apply for ASF-free recognition. And the Bureau of Animal Industry, through its Risk Import Assessment Team, will conduct a six-month technical review to verify compliance with DA and international

standards. / XINHUA