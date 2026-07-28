Philadelphia welcomes LeBron

LEBRON James is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after the franchise completed his two-year veteran’s minimum contract worth $8 million, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The team formally announced the signing on Monday, July 27, 2026, punctuating the moment by unveiling a photo of James’ blue No. 23 jersey hanging in his locker with a crown on the shelf — a tribute to his “King James” nickname.

“There is no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and there are no words to measure the impact he’ll have on this organization,” 76ers president Mike Gansey said.

James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time Most Valuable Player, announced his decision last Friday through social media, describing Philadelphia as his “last decision” after seriously contemplating retirement.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James said.

According to AP, James appeared eager to begin the next chapter, posting workout videos on Instagram early Monday with the caption, “It’s that time again. 4:12 AM. Let’s get it.”

James joins a Sixers team built around All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, but one that has been unable to deliver a championship since 1983 or advance beyond the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs since 2001.

“I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly,” team owner Josh Harris said.

Philadelphia finished 45-37 last season before being swept in the second round by the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks.

James enters his 24th NBA season with one of the most decorated resumes in league history. As reported by AP, he is a 22-time All-Star, a 21-time All-NBA selection, a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time league MVP and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

He is also coming off another productive campaign, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Over more than 1,600 career games, James has averaged 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

James began his NBA career with Cleveland after being selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Cavaliers before winning back-to-back championships with Miami, returned to Cleveland to deliver the franchise’s historic 2016 title, then captured another championship with the Lakers in 2020.

He remains the only player in NBA history to win the NBA Finals MVP award with three different franchises.

The move also reunites James with Gansey, who was hired as the Sixers’ president in May after serving as Cleveland’s general manager.

The two have known each other since their high school days in Ohio, where Gansey finished runner-up to James for the 2001 Ohio Mr. Basketball award.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing LeBron since high school and have seen the high-level impact he’s produced at every stop of his basketball journey,” Gansey said.

“He is a consummate professional, the ultimate competitor and a tireless worker. But he is also an incredible person with natural leadership traits, a family man, and someone who possesses unwavering commitment to community and those around him.” / LBG