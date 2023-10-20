Philippines gears up to host Disaster Reduction Conference in '24

THE Philippines will be the host country for the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction to be held in Manila from Oct. 14 to 17, 2024.

The launch of the biennial conference coincides with the celebration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

As the Philippines hosts the largest conference on disaster risk reduction in the region, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction emphasized the unique opportunity for the country to exhibit its role in the region as a leader in public-private partnerships for climate and disaster resilience, as well as the application of science and technology and nature-based solutions, and the promotion of resilient investments and infrastructure.

The conference next year is expected to draw over 3,000 high-level international delegates.