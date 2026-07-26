Philly soars as NBA title contender

THE Philadelphia 76ers have surged up the rankings as one of the favorite teams to win the championship in the 2026-2027 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, following the acquisition of veteran superstar LeBron James.

According to the latest championship odds released by BetMGM — a premier Las Vegas sportsbook — the 76ers now hold the third-best odds to win it all next to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, who share the top spot, and the reigning champion New York Knicks, who sit

in second.

Philadelphia’s newly formed starting lineup stands as one of the most formidable in the entire league with All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, rising star and third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft V.J. Edgecombe and one-time NBA champion and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Leading the charge are four-time NBA champion James and one-time league MVP Joel Embiid.

The 76ers made the biggest splash of the offseason, first acquiring Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics before landing James in free agency.

To join a legitimate title contender, James took a massive financial sacrifice. The 20-year veteran inked a two-year, $8 million veteran minimum contract — surrendering nearly $49 million per season by walking away from a maximum deal.

James is chasing his fifth NBA championship ring. He previously won two titles with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his fourth inside the 2020 Orlando Bubble with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia looks to snap a 43-year title drought, having last lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 1983 behind Hall of Famers Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Moses Malone and Maurice Cheeks. / RSC