Pistons out to invade Giannis' turf

THE streaking Detroit Pistons will visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat in National Basketball Association (NBA) action at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, PH time).

Detroit All-Star guard Cade Cunningham and the young core will get tested against the veteran Antetokounmpo and the Heat, which is coached by Filipino-American Erik Spoelstra.

Cunningham has been averaging 22.3 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals early in the 2026–27 NBA regular season, propelling Detroit into third place in the Eastern Conference team standings.

Supporting Cunningham on the Pistons’ roster are starting-caliber contributors Duncan Robinson—a former longtime Heat sharpshooter—alongside Ausar Thompson, John Collins, and center Jalen Duren, backed by a deep bench featuring Paul Reed Jr., Daniss Jenkins, Kevin Huerter, and Javonte Green.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo, whom Miami acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks during the blockbuster 2026 offseason, is posting dominant early-season averages of 27.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Other games on Sunday will feature the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Denver Nuggets, the Memphis Grizzlies against Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Dallas Mavericks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves facing the Chicago Bulls. / RSC