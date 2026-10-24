Pistons-Philly rivalry reignites

THE Detroit Pistons will charge into the Philadelphia 76ers’ home court at Xfinity Mobile Arena, reigniting a long-standing rivalry in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2026 (PH time), for their first encounter in the regular season.

The Pistons and the 76ers have shared a long-time Eastern Conference rivalry dating back to 1955. This continued through the “Bad Boys” era of the 1980s and into the 2000s between the group of Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace of the Pistons, and the Allen Iverson-led 76ers.

Their heated competition seems to be back once again as both have become title-contending teams following the formation of the 76ers’ superteam.

The Pistons have shown a formidable presence in the East under the leadership of Cade Cunningham, alongside Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris. The franchise claimed the top seed in the East last season with a 60–22 win-loss record, but fell short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after being eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Philadelphia finished fourth in the standings and also reached the East Semifinals, where they were swept and eliminated by the eventual champions, the New York Knicks.

With the changes heading into the current season, fans view both teams as among the top contenders in their conference.

The 76ers are stacked, having acquired veteran LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside All-Star guard Jaylen Brown from Boston, scorer and facilitator Tyrese Maxey, big man Joel Embiid and the explosive VJ Edgecombe. / RSC