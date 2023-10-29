Pistons spoil LaVine’s 51-point outburst

DETROIT — Jalen Duren had 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons overcame a career-high 51 points from Zach LaVine to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-102 on Saturday night, Oct. 28 (Sunday, PH time) in the National Basketball Association.

“I’m feeling really comfortable in my second season, but that’s not because of me,” said Duren, who doesn’t turn 20 until Nov. 18. “My teammates and coaches have helped me make the game a lot easier.”

LaVine’s effort was the first 50-point game of the NBA season and made him the first Bulls player with 50 points and no assists since Michael Jordan did it against the Miami Heat on Nov. 6, 1996.

“It’s our third year here together, and we know how this business is,” LaVine said. “We all love each other. DeMar (DeRozan) is one of my best friends, and we talk all the time, but we have to figure out how to make this work.”

LaVine had been a game-time decision with back spasms.

“You know me,” he said. “I’m going to play.”

Cade Cunningham added 25 points and 10 assists for the Pistons, who ended a 15-game losing streak to the Bulls, while Alec Burks added 18 off the bench.

Rookie Ausar Thompson had nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists in Detroit’s home opener. He also helped hold LaVine to two points in the final eight minutes.

DeRozan scored 20 for the Bulls, but Nikola Vucevic with 12 was the only other Bull to reach double figures.

Suns 126, Jazz 104

Grayson Allen cut into the lane before rising up and flushing an unexpected one-handed jam in traffic, pushing the Phoenix lead to 30 points midway through the third quarter.

Two-thirds of the Suns’ star trio was out with injuries on Sunday, but the supporting cast showed it can put up some numbers, too.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points, Eric Gordon added 21 and the Suns easily handled the Utah Jazz, 126-104.

“Tonight was one of those nights that we moved in the right direction,” Durant said.

The Suns dominated the majority of the game, never trailing after the first few minutes. They opened a 16-point lead by halftime and led by 30 midway through the third quarter after Allen brought the crowd to its feet with his jam.

Phoenix’s star trio was a solo act on Sunday, and Durant provided a methodical 8-of-11 shooting performance. The 13-time All-Star hit all nine of his free throws and dished seven assists. Devin Booker (ankle) missed his second straight game and Bradley Beal (back) has missed all three games this season.

Durant played just 29 minutes, watching from the bench as the Suns enjoyed their comfortable lead.

First-year Suns coach Frank Vogel said he’s pleased that the team is also executing on the defensive end of the floor. Utah shot just 44 percent from the field.

Allen added 17 points, while Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Phoenix poured in 40 points in the third quarter to put away the game.

The Jazz had 19 turnovers in a sloppy performance. Lauri Markkanen had 19 points, making five 3-pointers. Collin Sexton scored 14 points over the bench while rookie Keyonte George, the 16th overall pick out of Baylor, added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.