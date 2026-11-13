Pistons survive Wizards in double overtime

CADE Cunningham logged in a career-best 52 points and dished out 11 assists as the Detroit Pistons survived two last-second Washington rallies to escape with a 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Wizards on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 (PH time).

According to the Associated Press, Washington twice forced extra periods with buzzer-beating shots. Trae Young drained a three-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime before rookie AJ Dybantsa hit a midrange jumper with less than a second remaining in the first extra period to force a second overtime.

Cunningham immediately gave Detroit momentum in the second overtime with a three-pointer, while Washington suffered another setback when Anthony Davis fouled out.

The Wizards remained within striking distance in the closing minutes, but Cunningham’s baseline basket with 25.3 seconds left extended Detroit’s lead to 142-138 and helped seal the victory.

Ausar Thompson also delivered a memorable performance for the Pistons, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists for his first career triple-double.

Young led Washington with 37 points and 14 assists, although he struggled with his shooting, making just eight of 23 attempts. Davis and Alex Sarr chipped in with 30 points apiece.

The three 30-point performances marked Washington’s first such trio since Mike Davis, Earl Monroe, and Gus Johnson accomplished the feat for the Baltimore Bullets on Nov. 18, 1969.

Cunningham surpassed his previous career high of 46 points, which he also recorded against Washington just over a year ago. He finished 16-of-25 from the field and converted 17 of his 18 free throws without committing a turnover.

According to OptaSTATS, he became the first NBA player to record at least 50 points and 10 assists without a turnover since the league began tracking turnovers in the 1977-78 season.

Detroit claimed its second victory over Washington in four meetings. The Pistons had also beaten the Wizards on Monday despite Davis scoring 44 points.

Washington appeared poised to snap its losing streak after opening the first overtime with seven consecutive points to take a 128-121 advantage. However, Cunningham sparked Detroit’s comeback.

The loss extended Washington’s skid to six games. Daniss Jenkins added 21 points for Detroit before fouling out, while Kyshawn George finished with 14 points for the Wizards before also being disqualified on fouls.

Sarr was particularly efficient, making all 10 of his field-goal attempts in regulation before finishing 12-of-14 for the game.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors, 123-112, Minnesota Timberwolves routed Dallas Mavericks 133-94, and the Phoenix Suns edged the Charlotte Hornets 101-96. / LBG