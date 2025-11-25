Pistons tie franchise streak record

CADE Cunningham posted 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons secured their 13th straight victory, tying a franchise record with a 122-117 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, PH time), an Associated Press report said.

Detroit matched the 13-game streaks of its 1989-90 and 2003-04 championship teams — just two seasons after dropping 28 consecutive games to set the NBA’s single-season futility record. The Pistons, leaders of the Eastern Conference, improved to 15-2.

The Pistons saw an 18-point fourth-quarter lead shrink to two before Bennedict Mathurin missed a potential tying three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.

Caris LeVert added 19 points, while Jalen Duren delivered 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Ivey scored 12 in his second game back after fracturing his left fibula in January.

Pascal Siakam led the injury-depleted Pacers with 24 points and Jarace Walker added 21. Indiana, struggling without star guard Tyrese Haliburton after his torn right Achilles in last season’s Finals, has dropped 10 of 11 to fall }to 2-15.

The Pistons outscored the Pacers 36-23 in the second quarter and erected a 71-55 halftime lead, shooting 58.5 percent and hitting seven of 14 from deep. Detroit stayed ahead 101-88 entering the fourth.

Kings 117, Wolves 112, OT

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points as the Sacramento Kings capitalized on Minnesota’s second straight late-game collapse, rallying to win 117-112 in overtime.

The Wolves blew an eight-point lead in the final minute Friday in Phoenix, then let a 10-point cushion slip away with three minutes left

against Sacramento.

DeRozan tied the game at 101 on two free throws with 34 seconds left in regulation. Anthony Edwards missed a jumper, and both DeRozan and Malik Monk misfired on Sacramento’s final possession. The Kings, who ended an eight-game skid Saturday in Denver, improved to 5-13.

DeRozan went 15-for-15 at the line. Keegan Murray added 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Monk scored 22. Edwards poured in 43 for Minnesota, which got 17 each from Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-99, Miami Heat edged Dallas Mavericks 106-102, New York defeated Brooklyn 113-100, Portland downed Milwaukee 115-103, Denver topped Memphis 125-115, New Orleans Pelicans outscored Chicago Bulls 143-130, Houston routed Phoenix 114-87, and the Golden State Warriors handled the Utah Jazz 134-117. / LBG