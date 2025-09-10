PM: Russian drones violated Polish airspace

WARSAW — Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, that Polish airspace was violated by a “huge number of Russian drones,” some posing a “direct threat.”

The Polish Press Agency said airspace over Chopin Airport in Warsaw has reopened after a temporary closure that caused widespread delays. Airspace over Modlin and Rzeszow also reopened but remained closed over Lublin.

LOT spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski said some flights were diverted to oth-

er airports.

Polish forces shot down drones overnight, and the Armed Forces Operational Command said all defense systems were on high alert.

Poland closed four airports Tuesday night, citing “unplanned military activity” after reporting that drones entered from neighboring Ukraine.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the air force used weapons against hostile objects in Polish airspace. / XINHUA