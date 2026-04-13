﻿Pope Leo XIV leads prayer vigil for peace amid Mideast conflict

POPE Leo XIV spearheaded on Saturday night, April 11, 2026, a prayer vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica as the United States and Iran started peace negotiations in Pakistan amid a two-week ceasefire.

In his 6 p.m. prayer vigil and Rosary for peace, the Pope emphasized the need for sustained prayer amid conflict in the Middle East.

“All it takes is a little faith, a mere 'crumb' of faith, in order to face this dramatic hour in history together — as humanity and alongside humanity,” the Pope said.

He said prayer is not "a refuge in which to hide from our responsibilities, nor an anesthetic to numb the pain provoked by so much injustice," but rather is "the most selfless, universal and transformative response to death."

Catholic devotees also gathered outside at St. Peter’s Square to join in the vigil.

Pope Leo stopped to greet people at the Square and thank them for their participation.

During the Rosary, faithful from different continents lit candles with the flame from the Lamp of Peace from Assisi, which burns perpetually at the tomb of Saint Francis of Assisi. (PNA)