Pope Leo XIV ‘no fear’ of Trump admin, vows to keep preaching peace

The Pope also called on world leaders to pursue peace and reconciliation amid global conflicts.

“I say this to all world leaders, not only him (Trump): let us end wars and promote peace and reconciliation,” he added.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump criticized him in a post on Truth Social dated April 13, 2026.

Trump described Pope Leo as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” and accused him of expressing concern over the Trump administration while failing to address what he said was fear experienced by Christian groups during Covid-19 restrictions.

He claimed churches and clergy were penalized for holding services even under socially distanced conditions.

The US President also said he preferred Pope Leo’s brother, Louis, whom he described as more aligned with his political views.

In the same post, Trump criticized the Pope’s positions on global security issues, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and US foreign policy actions in Venezuela.

He defended his administration’s record on crime reduction and economic performance, while accusing the pontiff of being influenced by political opponents.

Trump further suggested that Pope Leo’s selection as pontiff was unexpected and linked to his American nationality, and said the Pope should focus on spiritual leadership rather than political commentary.

The exchange underscores growing tensions between the White House and the Vatican, with Pope Leo emphasizing his role as a religious leader advocating peace, while Trump continued to defend his administration’s policies and record. (SunStar Cebu)