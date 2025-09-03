Putin, Xi, Kim display united front in Beijing

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gathered in Beijing on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, for commemorations of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II, a display of military power and political unity that signaled a shared front against the United States.

The anniversary events featured a large military parade showcasing China’s modern arsenal and were attended by foreign leaders. The presence of Xi, Putin, and Kim was viewed as a geopolitical signal, with China presenting itself alongside Russia and North Korea in

opposition to American influence.

In a post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump accused the three leaders of conspiring against Washington. He said he hoped Xi would honor the sacrifices of American soldiers who fought in China during World War II but added: “Please give my regards to President Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

At the same time, Xi and Putin underscored their expanding ties. While meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, Xi described the China-Russia relationship as one of “permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.” He called for stronger high-level exchanges, support for each other’s development, and deeper integration of interests through major projects.

Bilateral trade between China and Russia rose to $244.8 billion in 2024, making China Russia’s top trading partner for 15 straight years. Xi and Putin have consistently attended each other’s WWII commemorations, which Xi said reflects their resolve to safeguard the war’s historical outcomes and defend what he called a “correct historical perspective.”

Global governance

Xi also promoted his newly launched Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which he said is meant to uphold the United Nations Charter and push for a more just and equitable global governance system. The initiative follows three other proposals he has rolled out in recent years — the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Putin praised Xi’s leadership, saying Russia-China ties have reached a “historic high” and carry “great strategic importance.” He voiced support for the GGI, describing it as “timely and necessary” to address what he called a deficit in global governance.

The two leaders signed more than 20 bilateral cooperation agreements covering energy, space, artificial intelligence, agriculture, health, and education.

Trump’s remarks underscored the deep mistrust between Washington and the Beijing-Moscow-Pyongyang axis, even as Xi and Putin pledged to bolster their partnership and increase coordination in multilateral groups such as the UN, the SCO, Brics and the G20. / FROM THE WIRES, XINHUA