Quake kills 800 in Afghanistan

KABUL — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, killing more than 800 people and injuring at least 2,500, officials said Monday, Sept. 1.

The hardest-hit province was Kunar, where about 800 people died and 2,500 were wounded. Casualties were also reported in Nangarhar and Laghman

provinces, where several villages were destroyed.

The quake, which struck at 11:47 p.m. local time, had its

epicenter about 27 kilometers from the Pakistan border at a shallow depth of eight kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said the toll remains preliminary as rescue teams continue to reach

remote areas with poor communication. Landslides and blocked roads have hampered relief operations.

Strong tremors were felt in Kabul, where Internet outages were reported in some districts.

State-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan initially reported nine deaths and 20 injuries in Nangarhar province. The numbers rose sharply as assessments reached more communities.

The United Nations and several international aid groups expressed condolences and pledged support, saying they are mobilizing resources to assist survivors and provide relief supplies. / XINHUA, FROM THE WIRES