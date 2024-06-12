Rahm withdraws from US Open due to infected foot

PINEHURST--Jon Rahm withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday afternoon because of an infection in his left foot that led to concerns it could hurt the rest of his game.

Rahm, a past Masters champion and former No. 1 player in the world, announced his decision in a social media post. He says he consulted “numerous doctors” and his team and felt this was best in the long run for his golf.

“To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement!” Rahm posted on X. “Hopefully I’ll be back in action as soon as possible.”

Rahm, winless since his 2023 victory in the Masters, had finished in the top 10 at every LIV Golf event until having to withdraw after six holes of the second round last week in Houston because of the pain in his foot.

He arrived at Pinehurst No. 2 wearing a sandal on the foot, hopeful that antibiotics would allow for it to heal in time for Thursday’s opening round. He never saw the golf course, although he played it a few weeks ago in advance of the U.S. Open.

When asked if he liked his chances this week, given his form and his foot, he said earlier Tuesday in a press conference: “Anytime I can tee it up, I feel like I have a good chance.” / AP