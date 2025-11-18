Raptors de-sting Hornets

RJ BARRETT hit the tiebreaking basket with 18 seconds left, and Toronto closed with a pair of key defensive stops to edge the Charlotte Hornets 110-108 on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, PH time) for its eighth win in nine games.

Brandon Ingram scored 27 points, while Scottie Barnes and Barrett added 16 each, and Immanuel Quickley posted 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors extended their winning streak to four.

Ingram delivered one of the night’s highlights with a soaring fourth-quarter dunk over Hornets rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner. After Barrett’s go-ahead drive, Ingram preserved the lead by blocking Kalkbrenner from behind.

On the final possession, Barnes sealed the win by swatting Collin Sexton’s putback attempt at the buzzer. Barnes also set a franchise mark by recording at least one block and one steal in his 10th

straight game.

Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and Gradey Dick had 10. Charlotte, now 1-6 on the road, got 24 points from Kon Knueppel, 22 from Miles Bridges and 20 from LaMelo Ball.

Sexton scored 17 off the bench as Charlotte’s reserves outscored Toronto’s 35-23. Kalkbrenner grabbed 10 rebounds, but the Hornets struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 10-for-40 — their worst percentage of the season. Ball returned after missing time with an ankle issue.

76ers 110, Clippers 108

In Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey poured in 39 points to lead the 76ers to a 110-108 comeback win over the short-handed Clippers.

Paul George debuted with nine points and seven rebounds, while Andre Drummond totaled 14 points and 18 rebounds filling in for Joel Embiid.

James Harden scored 28 and became the 11th player to reach 28,000 career points. The Clippers led by 10 early in the fourth before a 14-3 run put the Sixers ahead.

A late challenge overturned a foul on Maxey, giving Los Angeles a final chance, but Harden missed two three-point tries in the closing seconds. / FROM THE WIRES