Raptors outlast Warriors in overtime

SCOTTIE Barnes delivered a historic all-around performance as the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Golden State Warriors, 141-127, in overtime on Sunday (Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, PH time).

Barnes scored 23 points, pulled down a career-high 25 rebounds to match a franchise record, and handed out 10 assists for his seventh career triple-double and first of the season.

According to the Associated Press, Barnes equaled the mark set by Bismack Biyombo in 2016 for most rebounds in a game by a Raptor.

Immanuel Quickley led Toronto with 27 points, Brandon Ingram added 26, and Ja’Kobe Walter chipped in a season-high 18 as the Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak. RJ Barrett returned from a 15-game absence and scored 12 points in 24 minutes.

Stephen Curry finished with 39 points for Golden State, including 14 in the third quarter, but he was scoreless in overtime. Draymond Green had 21 points and Jimmy Butler scored 19 for the Warriors, who fell to 6-12 on the road.

Toronto forced 21 Golden State turnovers and converted them into 35 points, the most allowed by the Warriors this season. The Raptors sent the game to overtime by closing regulation on a 9-2 run over the final 1:32, marking their third win this season when trailing after three quarters.

Brandin Podziemski scored 13 points and Will Richard added 10 for Golden State.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 13 points for Toronto, while Ochai Agbaji scored 10 as seven Raptors reached double figures. Toronto prevailed despite missing center Jakob Poeltl, who sat out with lower back soreness for the fifth time in six games.

Clippers 112, Pistons 99

Kawhi Leonard poured in a career-high 55 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-99, extending their winning streak to a season-best four games.

Leonard shot 17 of 26 from the field, including five of 10 from three-point range, and went 16 of 17 at the free-throw line. He scored 26 points in the third quarter and added 11 rebounds and five steals.

James Harden scored 28 points, and Nicolas Batum finished with 12 for the Clippers, who had lost 10 of 11 games before their current run.

Leonard became just the second player in franchise history to score at least 40 points in consecutive home games, joining Bob McAdoo.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 27 points despite being held scoreless in the first half due to foul trouble. Jalen Duren posted 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Jaden Ivey added 11 points as the Pistons lost consecutive games for only the second time this season.

Playing without center Ivica Zubac for the third straight game, Los Angeles took control early and led by as many as 20 points in the first half. The Pistons cut the deficit to nine twice in the third quarter, but a 16-5 Clippers run restored a commanding lead.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 129-104, the Washington Wizards beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-112, the Portland Trail Blazers topped the Boston Celtics 114-108, and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Sacramento Kings 125-101. / LBG