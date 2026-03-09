Raptors rout Mavericks as Barrett reaches milestone

RJ BARRETT exploded for a season-high 31 points and reached a career scoring milestone as the Toronto Raptors snapped a four-game losing streak against the Dallas Mavericks with a dominant 122-92 victory on Sunday (Monday, March 9, 2026, PH time).

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Barrett became the eighth Canadian player in NBA history to surpass 8,000 career points. At 25 years old, he is the youngest Canadian to reach the mark, joining an elite group that includes two-time MVP Steve Nash and current stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks.

The Raptors utilized a balanced attack to secure their first win in five home games. Scottie Barnes tallied 17 points, while Jakob Poeltl anchored the interior with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 13 points.

Brandon Ingram and Ja’Kobe Walter each scored 11 points for the Raptors, while Immanuel Quickley and Gradey Dick both had 10.

Toronto capitalized heavily on transition play, outscoring Dallas 21-4 in fast-break points and converting 20 Mavericks turnovers into 27 points.

The Mavericks continue to struggle, losing their seventh straight game and 17th of their last 19. Daniel Gafford provided a bright spot for Dallas with a season-high 21 points on a perfect 10-for-10 shooting performance, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the team’s shooting woes. Dallas managed just 5-of-30 from three-point range.

Rookie sensation and 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg added 17 points in his third game back from a foot injury. However, frustrations boiled over for the newcomer, who earned the first technical foul of his career in the fourth quarter after a non-call on a drive to the basket.

Adebayo joins 10K club

In Miami, Tyler Herro scored 25 points and Bam Adebayo made history as the Miami Heat defeated the Detroit Pistons 121-110.

As reported by AP, Adebayo surpassed the 10,000-point career milestone, joining Dwyane Wade as the only players to reach that mark while wearing a Heat uniform. Adebayo finished the night with 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and seven assists for Miami (36-29), which has now won five consecutive games. The loss was the fourth straight for the Pistons, who saw their lead in the Eastern Conference shrink to just 2.5 games over the Boston Celtics.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points and 10 assists, but the Pistons were unable to recover from a 25-point first-half deficit.

Miami led by 18 at the end of the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead for the final 38 minutes and 27 seconds.

Marcus Sasser missed a three-pointer midway through the third quarter that could have cut Detroit’s deficit to 15. Herro then hit three three-pointers over the next 1 minute and 51 seconds, pushing Miami’s lead to 93-66 and effectively sealing the win.

Elsewhere, Boston beat Cleveland 109-98, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 110-97, Orlando routed Milwaukee 130-91, New Orleans Pelicans beat Washington Wizards 138-118, San Antonio Spurs topped Houston Rockets 145-120, Sacramento Kings defeated Chicago Bulls 126-110, Portland Trail Blazers beat Indiana Pacers 131-111, and the Phoenix Suns downed the Charlotte Hornets 111-99. / LBG