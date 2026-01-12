Raptors win over Sixers in overtime

SCOTTIE Barnes sank a tiebreaking free throw with 0.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Toronto Raptors to a 116-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night (Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, PH time) in the opener of a back-to-back set between two short-handed teams.

According to the Associated Press, Barnes made the first of two attempts from the line and intentionally missed the second as Toronto secured its third straight home win over Philadelphia. He finished 10-for-12 at the line.

Barnes led the Raptors with 31 points, while Jamal Shead scored a career-high 22 and Immanuel Quickley added 20 as Toronto won its third consecutive home game. Collin Murray-Boyles chipped in 17 points and matched his career-high 15 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey poured in 38 points for the 76ers and VJ Edgecombe finished with 17. Kelly Oubre Jr., Dominick Barlow and Quentin Grimes scored 13 points apiece, but Philadelphia dropped its second game in the last seven outings.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid and Paul George, who both sat out with knee injuries on the first night of the back-to-back, while the Raptors remained without RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram and Jakob Poeltl.

Ja’Kobe Walter started for Toronto but exited just four minutes into the first quarter because of a sore right hip.

Philadelphia struggled with ball security, committing 22 turnovers — one shy of its season high — and recorded a season-low 11 assists.

Toronto, meanwhile, endured a rough shooting night from beyond the arc, going just 5-for-32 (15.6 percent), its worst three-point shooting performance of the season.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Orlando Magic defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 128-118, Memphis Grizzlies beat Brooklyn Nets 103-98, New York won 123-114 at Portland, Oklahoma City Thunder topped Miami Heat 124-112, Minnesota Timberwolves edged San Antonio Spurs 104-103, Phoenix Suns routed Washington Wizards 112-93, Denver Nuggets beat Milwaukee Bucks 108-104, Atlanta won 124-111 at Golden State and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Houston Rockets 111-98. / LBG