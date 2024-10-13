Raquinel claims WBC Silver title on Mexican soil

JAYR Raquinel scored a huge win on enemy soil by defeating previously unbeaten Mexican prospect Yahir Frank via unanimous decision on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 (PH time), in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Raquinel landed the more telling blows that impressed the judges with scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 117-111. He won the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver super-flyweight strap.

Raquinel is now 17-2-1 with 13 knockouts, while Frank suffered his first career defeat and fell to 17-1 with

12 knockouts.

Raquinel’s ratings would most likely improve and will be a step closer to a world title shot. He’s currently rated No. 10 by the WBC, No. 12 by the International Boxing Federation, and No. 15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Meanwhile, Norj Guro, who also fought in the same event, wasn’t as fortunate.

Guro put on a gallant stand but lost against undefeated 16-year-old phenom Camila Zamorano by unanimous decision in a WBC Silver atomweight bout.

The 34-year-old Guro went toe-to-toe against her younger opponent but failed to impress the judges.

Zamorano got the nod of all three judges with lopsided scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 100-90.

Guro dropped to 13-9-1 with four knockouts, while Zamorano improved to 10-0 with one knockout. / EKA