Reaves explodes for 51 as Lakers edge Kings sans Doncic

AUSTIN Reaves erupted for a career-high 51 points, including four clutch free throws in the final 32 seconds, as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings, 127-120, on Sunday (Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, PH time) despite missing Luka Doncic.

Reaves shot 12-of-22 from the field and drained six three-pointers, including the 500th of his career.

He also collected 11 rebounds and nine assists, becoming just the fourth player in the past 40 years to record at least 50 points, 11 boards and nine assists in a game — joining Doncic, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. He’s also the first Laker since Elgin Baylor in 1963 to post those numbers.

DeAndre Ayton added 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura had 18 points for Los Angeles. Doncic sat out with a sprained finger and a bruised leg and will be re-evaluated in a week. LeBron James (sciatica) remains sidelined until mid-November.

Despite the absences, Reaves carried the Lakers, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter. He buried a key jumper for a 122-116 lead with 1:48 left, then sealed the win from the line.

Zach LaVine led Sacramento with 32 points. DeMar DeRozan added 21, Domantas Sabonis had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder finished with 18 points and 12 assists.

Los Angeles started strong, opening a 31-21 lead behind 10 early points from Hachimura. The Kings rallied with seven three-pointers in the second quarter — three from Westbrook — to tie it at halftime before Reaves took over late.

Spurs 118, Nets 107

Victor Wembanyama tallied 31 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Brooklyn Nets after squandering a 26-point lead. Rookie Dylan Harper scored 20 points, including seven in the final quarter, to help the Spurs stay unbeaten at 3-0.

San Antonio quietly unveiled a banner honoring coach Gregg Popovich for his 1,390 career regular-season wins. True to form, Popovich declined any ceremony.

Cam Thomas fired 40 points for Brooklyn, tying Kevin Durant for third on the Nets’ all-time list with 10 career 40-point games, behind Vince Carter (17) and Kyrie Irving (14). Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points, and Nic Claxton had 10 as the Nets remained winless under coach Jordi Fernandez.

San Antonio trailed 90-89 early in the fourth after Brooklyn’s furious rally but closed with a decisive 10-0 run.

The Spurs remain without De’Aaron Fox (hamstring), Jeremy Sochan (wrist) and Kelly Olynyk (heel), while reserve center Luke Kornet joined the injury list with a sprained ankle.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons topped the Boston Celtics 119-113, Miami Heat beat New York Knicks 115-107, Charlotte Hornets stung Washington Wizards 139-113, Cleveland Cavaliers edged Milwaukee Bucks 118-113, Minnesota Timberwolves beat Indiana Pacers 114-110, Dallas Mavericks beat Toronto Raptors 139-129, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-107. / From the wires