Reaves sidelined for at least 4 weeks

LOS Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will be sidelined for approximately four weeks after an MRI on his left calf revealed a Grade 2 gastrocnemius strain, the team announced on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 (PH time).

Reaves, 27, will be reevaluated after the recovery period. A gastrocnemius strain — commonly known as a pulled calf muscle — occurs when fibers in the main calf muscle tear, often during running, jumping, or quick directional changes on the court.

This latest injury is separate from a mild left calf strain that had already caused Reaves to miss three games earlier this season. The new strain occurred during the first half of Christmas Day’s 119-96 loss to the Houston Rockets, according to sources.

Reaves had returned to action on Wednesday, scoring 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench against the Phoenix Suns. He started against Houston, though Lakers coach JJ Redick had noted he would be on a minutes’ restriction. / RSC