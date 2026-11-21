THE Boston Celtics are out for redemption and will look to vent their frustrations against the slumping Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, PH time).

With All-Star Jayson Tatum showing his full arsenal with a whopping 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists average after 15 games, the Celtics managed to collect early wins but fumbled in their last two games against the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets.

Tatum and Paul George are out to halt the two-game slide. Even with the mini-slump, Boston remains second in the East, trailing a few games to the league-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

Waiting for Boston on this road stop are the Kings, who sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with just one win through 14 games. The Kings are off to a brutal start, haven’t won a single game in front of their home fans this season, carrying a 0–9 record at the Golden 1 Center.

The other games this Sunday will feature the 76ers against the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks versus the LA Clippers, New York Knicks against the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Memphis Grizzlies / RSC