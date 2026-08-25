Reese owns the boards

ANGEL Reese set two WNBA rebounding records Monday night (Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, PH time), grabbing a league-record 26 rebounds while also breaking the single-season mark as the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks, 78-71.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that Reese surpassed Chamique Holdsclaw’s previous single-game record of 24 rebounds, set on May 23, 2003, while playing for Washington.

Reese now has 458 rebounds this season, seven more than the previous record of 451 set by A’ja Wilson in 2024. She has six games remaining in the regular season to add to the mark.

“Last time I was here, I didn’t miss any shots. Tonight I couldn’t hit (anything) so I knew I was going be able to get them on the rebounding side,” Reese told the postgame show. “I just want to be there for my team. Offensively, defensively, whatever it takes to win.”

Reese finished with 11 points and secured her WNBA-leading 27th double-double of the season on a basket with 13.9 seconds remaining.

“I’m just in awe watching her rebound,” teammate Allisha Gray said after the game, according to the AP report. “That’s a talent.”

Gray led Atlanta with 20 points, while Rhyne Howard added 18 and surpassed 3,000 points for her career. Gray also set an Atlanta record for field goals in a season with 247.

The Dream improved to 25-13 with their fourth straight victory, all on the road.

Nneka Ogwumike had 27 points and 16 rebounds for Los Angeles, which fell to 13-25 and has lost nine straight games against Atlanta. Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink each scored 15 points.

Atlanta trailed 37-36 at halftime before opening the third quarter with a 9-2 run. The Dream then started the fourth with another 9-2 surge to take a 71-57 lead with 6:57 remaining.

A three-time WNBA All-Star, Reese set a league rookie record with 13.1 rebounds per game in 2024 and established the WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles that season with Chicago. She has led the league in rebounding in each of her first two seasons and is doing so again this year at 12.0 rebounds per game. / LBG