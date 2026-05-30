Rematch with an old rival or the birth of a new one?

THE New York Knicks are processing two scenarios while waiting for their opponent in the best-of-seven National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

It could be the franchise of San Antonio Spurs that denied them the elusive title 27 years ago, or a new rivalry in the form of the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Knicks’ rivalry against the Spurs in the NBA Finals dates back to 1999, after San Antonio defeated them in the NBA Finals, denying New York a championship ending to an impressive “Cinderella” run.

To recall, the Knicks were seeded No. 8 in the East in 1999 and made it all the way to the Finals, but the Spurs spoiled the party as Twin Towers of Tim Duncan and David Robinson dominated the series.

Another scenario for the Knicks is a battle with the defending champion Thunder and the reigning two-time Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Knicks have no NBA Finals history with the Thunder, formerly the Seattle Supersonics.

Regardless on the opponent, New York vows to come prepared and ready for an ultimate battle.

“Obviously, you want to focus on being ready as a team, but you gotta prepare for both [teams],” Jalen Brunson said in a New York Post article. “Just understand the differences between the teams. You have two really good teams going at it right now. We gotta prepare for both.”

For Mikal Bridges, it doesn’t matter who they face.

“Just going out there, playing our way no matter what, whoever’s out there, don’t really care,” Bridges said. “Just go out there and just play our way and whoever’s out there is out there. We just got to play the right way.”

The Knicks are well-rested after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mike Brown, who’s also looking for his first championship as head coach, said it’s going to be a challenge on who ever they face in the NBA Finals.

“If we expect to be who we think we are, then at the end of the day it doesn’t matter,” Brown said. “If we play San Antonio, it’ll save me some money because my family lives in San Antonio. I don’t have to buy airline tickets. But at the end of the day, both teams are great and both teams will be a challenge for us.”

As of press time, the Thunder and Spurs are playing in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set on Thursday (Friday, June 5, 2026, PH time). / RSC