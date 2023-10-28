Residents fend for themselves

ACAPULCO, Mexico — In a city without water, electricity or gasoline, where desperate people have been allowed, even encouraged, to take essential goods from damaged stores since Hurricane Otis smashed Acapulco, state police officer Raúl Gallardo stood guard over a mountain of excess.

Gallardo explained the distinction authorities have been making — in some cases — between what people can take and what would end up in his pile.

People can take “what you can consume — water, tuna, mayonnaise, that you can take,” he said. What isn’t allowed is big-ticket items — “appliances, for example,” he said, swiveling to point at the refrigerators behind him. “What’s not within the basket of basic foodstuffs, you can’t take.”

Despite government promises that aid was on the way in a big way, people did not wait.

Desperate residents cleaned out the city’s largest stores in three days. It was not isolated to any particular neighborhood or carried out under cover of darkness, but widespread and in full view of authorities, who have conceded they do not have the resources or in most cases the will to intervene.