Rivers to coach East in All-Star Game

DALLAS— Giannis Antetokounmpo looked up in slight amazement when told Doc Rivers had just clinched coaching in the All-Star Game.

Seems the reaction had more to do with Rivers being the Milwaukee star’s coach for exactly three games than the 25-point rally that secured the bid for Rivers and the Bucks’ staff.

Antetokounmpo scored 48 points and the Bucks overcame the big first-half deficit for their first victory under Rivers, beating the Dallas Mavericks 129-117 on Sunday.

“He’s going to coach the game?” a wide-eyed Antetokounmpo said after going 20 of 28 from the field with 10 of Milwaukee’s 34 assists.

Rivers, who lost his first two games after the midseason firing of first-year coach Adrian Griffin, was slightly less than amused about leading the Eastern Conference All-Stars on Feb. 18.

Boston has the best record in the East two weeks before the game, but Joe Mazzulla is ineligible after coaching the game last year. So the Bucks and their second-best record get the nod.

“It’s ridiculously bad. It really is,” Rivers said. “Well, Adrian’s going to get some money, that’s for sure. And a ring. It’s one of these quirky things. I think there should be a rule somehow that someone else does it, other than me. Maybe I’ll send my staff, and I’ll go on vacation.”