Rockets avoid sweep

AMEN Thompson scored 23 points and Tari Eason added 20 as the Houston Rockets avoided elimination with a dominant 115-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Monday, April 27, 2026 (PH time).

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Houston trimmed the series deficit to 3-1, with Game 5 set Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Rockets earned their first win of the series despite again missing Kevin Durant, who sat out a third straight game because of injuries. Durant missed Game 1 with a bruised right knee and the last two contests with a sprained left ankle.

Houston’s balanced attack saw all five starters score at least 16 points. Alperen Sengun had 19 points, Reed Sheppard added 17, and Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 16.

The Lakers were paced by Deandre Ayton, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds before being ejected late in the third quarter for a flagrant foul 2 after striking Sengun in the head. LeBron James struggled with just 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting, while also committing eight turnovers.

Los Angeles also went cold from beyond the arc, making only five three-pointers after hitting a combined 35 in the first three games.

Houston seized control early and never let up. The Rockets led by nine at halftime, then opened the third quarter with a 12-4 run to build a 68-51 advantage. They stretched the lead to 90-65 entering the fourth quarter and eventually led by as many as 23.

Celtics 128, 76ers 96

Payton Pritchard drained six three-pointers and scored 32 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 128-96, for a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference series, the AP said.

Jayson Tatum added 30 points and 11 assists, while Jaylen Brown scored 20. Joel Embiid returned from an appendectomy and scored 26 points for Philadelphia.

In Portland, Victor Wembanyama returned from a concussion with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Trail Blazers, 114-93, and into a 3-1 series lead.

In Toronto, Scottie Barnes made the go-ahead free throws in the final minute and scored 23 points as the Raptors edged the Cleveland Cavaliers, 93-89, to level their series at 2-2, according to AP. / LBG