Ronaldo: 2026 my last World Cup

CRISTIANO Ronaldo confirmed Tuesday (Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, PH time) that the 2026 World Cup will be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage, saying he expects to retire from the sport soon after.

“Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old,” Ronaldo told CNN anchor Becky Anderson in a live video link from Portugal’s training camp to a tourism conference in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo clarified that his earlier comments about retiring “soon” should be taken to mean “probably one, two years.”

Portugal is on the brink of qualification for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The team needs only two points from its final group games — at Ireland on Thursday, Nov. 13, and at home against last-placed Armenia on Sunday, Nov. 16 — to secure its place.

The 39-year-old captain has scored five goals in four qualifying matches, extending his men’s world record to 143 international goals.

“I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I’m enjoying my game in the national team,” he said.

As for the approaching end of his career, Ronaldo admitted he is nearing the finish line. “Let’s be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years,” he said.

“I’m enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it’s really soon, because I give everything for football. I’m in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything. I have many records. I’m really proud. So let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment,” he added.

Ronaldo and long-time rival Lionel Messi are both set to play in a record sixth World Cup, surpassing German legend Lothar Matthäus, who featured in five tournaments from 1982 to 1998.

Messi, who will turn 39 during the group stage in North America, will lead defending champion Argentina.

Both Portugal and Argentina are among the co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup, a fitting stage for the two icons to potentially bid farewell to the tournament they helped define for a generation. / From the wires