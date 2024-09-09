Ronaldo lifts Portugal 2-1 against Scotland

CRISTIANO Ronaldo is showing just why Portugal is persisting with him at the age of 39.

Make that a record-extending 132 international goals for the five-time world player of the year after Ronaldo came on as a halftime substitute and slotted home an 88th-minute winner for Portugal in its 2-1 victory over Scotland in the Nations League on Sunday (Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, PH time).

Minutes earlier, Ronaldo had struck both posts within a matter of seconds. Indeed, he was an ever-present danger in Lisbon, demonstrating he is far from finished as a force in international soccer – especially against the likes of a struggling Scotland.

Ronaldo failed to score at all in five games at the recent European Championship, but Portugal coach Robert Martinez has kept faith with the country’s greatest ever player and is reaping the rewards.

On Thursday, Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal — spanning games for club and country — in a 2-1 win over Croatia.

The quest for 1,000 began three days later and he didn’t disappoint, despite only playing one half.

In stoppage time, a spectator got on the field and attempted to get a selfie with Ronaldo, but was stopped by security. That happened repeatedly at Euro 2024.

Scotland went ahead through Scott McTominay in the seventh minute before an equalizer from the edge of the area by Bruno Fernandes in the 54th. / AP