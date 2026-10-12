Ronaldo suspended from Portugal 11

CRISTIANO Ronaldo was provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Saturday (Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, PH time) after disciplinary proceedings were opened against the 41-year-old forward over his departure from the national team camp.

The FPF said its Non-Professional Section had decided on Oct. 9 to initiate disciplinary proceedings to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s departure from the squad.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which ‌he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive suspension ​of the player was determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status,” the federation said.

No final punishment has been announced. The FPF said details of the proceedings would remain confidential until the investigation is concluded.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen ahead of the team’s Nations League match against Denmark following a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus over his playing time.

According to Ronaldo’s account, Jesus had agreed that the forward would sit out Portugal’s matches against Norway and Denmark as part of a plan to manage his fitness. Ronaldo said the coach later told him he would play for 30 minutes against Norway.

“I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “The manager had broken his word to me.”

Portugal went on to win all three matches during the international break, while Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo, scored three goals.

Ronaldo later apologized to his teammates and supporters for leaving the camp and said he was prepared to accept any punishment imposed by the federation.

“I recognize that I should not have left the national team camp,” Ronaldo said, while also criticizing Jesus over the events that led to his departure.

The disciplinary case has now been referred to the FPF’s Disciplinary Investigation Commission, but the federation has yet to announce a final decision.

/ ANADOLU VIA PNA