Rose sells roses, flowers after basketball

“Right now, we’re accumulating businesses for my family. I have a flower shop ... I’m selling roses for my family,” Rose said in a press release.

Rose’s Flower Shop began with a gesture of gratitude after he retired from the NBA. He sent roses to family, friends, and people who played a significant role in his basketball journey as a way of thanking them for being part of his story.

That simple gesture of giving back eventually planted the seed for a business Rose could build with the people closest to him.

“I have my nieces and nephews work at the flower shop and I’m trying to create a safe haven or a fortress where my nieces and nephews, if they go off and do the NBA thing, they can always come back and work for the family business and make money or incentives,” said Rose, who turned 38 years old on Oct. 4.

When everything is said and done, he wants the flower shop to be more than a business — a place his family can lean on, return to, and continue building together.

“It’s all about growth,” Rose said. “It’s all about authenticity and legacy. It’s all about my kids being able to thrive off of, even after I’m gone.”

At 19, Rose took a giant step toward that dream when he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He wasted little time making his mark, winning Rookie of the Year before becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history at just 22 years old.

Rose embraced the responsibility that came with being a young leader — he looked after his teammates, played with purpose, and quickly became the center of a Chicago Bulls team that had placed its future in his hands.

The years that followed cemented Rose as one of the most recognizable stars to wear the Chicago red, but the people around him remained an important part of the journey. That same instinct to look after the people he loves is now taking shape away from the basketball court. / RSC from PR