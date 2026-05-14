Rousey reinvents herself for MMA return against Carano

FORMER UFC champion Ronda Rousey has embraced a dramatically different approach to training as she prepares for her mixed martial arts comeback against Gina Carano on Saturday night (Sunday, May 17, 2026, PH time) at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, the 39-year-old Rousey said her current camp places a strong emphasis on mental preparation, organization and recovery — areas she felt were lacking during her original rise to fame in the sport.

In one exercise, Rousey reviewed a framed mock newspaper celebrating a victory over Carano before the fight had even taken place. Later that week, she and her team staged a full dress rehearsal in Las Vegas, complete with fight-night gear, music and lighting, to simulate the atmosphere of an actual event.

“It just makes everything really special and fun,” Rousey told the AP. “It’s so nice that everything is considered.”

The AP reported that Rousey now trains under longtime coach Ricky Lundell, whose resume includes working with former UFC champions Jon Jones and Frank Mir. Her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, encouraged her to work with Lundell after she began considering a return last year.

Rousey admitted she initially did not connect with Lundell, but eventually came to appreciate his detailed and structured approach. She said the team now provides written debriefs after training sessions, regular video analysis and access to modern recovery tools, including cold tubs, saunas and hyperbaric chambers.

“He always keeps me in a great mind space,” Rousey said in the AP report. “He keeps it very positive while still challenging me and giving me what I need.”

The comeback marks a major shift from Rousey’s earlier years, when she trained primarily under Edmond Tarverdyan at a modest gym in Glendale, California. The relationship drew criticism from many in the sport, including Rousey’s mother, former world judo champion AnnMaria De Mars.

“We accomplished a lot, but I think we went as far as we could together,” Rousey said of her years with Tarverdyan.

After consecutive UFC losses and growing concerns over concussions and overall health, Rousey stepped away from MMA nearly a decade ago. She later pursued acting, professional wrestling and family life while raising two children.

“I had to allow my body to rest and heal,” Rousey told the AP.

Although she stayed away from competition, Rousey said she never lost her connection to martial arts, which she has practiced since childhood under the guidance of her mother.

“As a martial artist, I’m not just memorizing moves,” Rousey said. “I’m learning concepts and philosophy, and those things never go away or change.”

Rousey also recalled a conversation with film director Taika Waititi, who described his writing process as creating a script, setting it aside and later rewriting it entirely from memory.

“That’s how I think of martial arts,” Rousey said in the AP report. “The core of what matters, the core of the philosophy is what it always sticks. That’s always in there.” / LBG