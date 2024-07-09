Russia bombs children's hospital, kills at least 37

RUSSIA launched a missile barrage across Ukraine, resulting in over 170 injuries and 37 fatalities, three of which were children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media on Monday, July 8, 2024.

“In total, nearly 100 facilities were damaged, including a children's hospital, ordinary houses, kindergartens, a maternity hospital, a college, and a business center,” Zelenskyy said.

A video posted on Zelenskyy’s Facebook page shows extreme damage to Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital, Ukraine's biggest pediatrics facility located in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

In the post, Zelenskyy said that "more than 40 missiles of various types" had been launched by Russia and on “different cities – Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk.”

Following the attack, Zelensky has expressed that he is looking for additional support from the West.

"I would like to hear from our partners a greater resilience and a stronger response to the blow that Russia has once again delivered on our population, on our land, on our children," Zelensky said at a July 8 press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. (Ryan Monungolh, HNU Comm Intern)