Russia condemns U.S. for excessive use of military force in Caribbean

MOSCOW — Russia strongly condemned the United States for the excessive use of military force during counter-narcotics missions in the Caribbean, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Saturday,

Nov. 1, 2025.

Such actions violate both U.S. domestic and international law, Zakharova said, adding that the view is shared by representatives of several countries and international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

“We reaffirm our firm support for the Venezuelan leadership in its efforts to defend national sovereignty,” she said.

“We advocate for preserving the Latin American and Caribbean region as a zone of peace,” Zakharova said.

She added that steps are needed to de-escalate the situation and promote constructive solutions to existing issues in line with international law. / XINHUA