THE potential crisis resolution plan that Kiev is reportedly proposing differs significantly from the one that Moscow and Washington are working on, said a Russian official on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.

The settlement was approaching, but the negotiation process is being hindered by the setting of deadlines and attempts to torpedo it, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on the “60 Minutes” program.

“I believe Dec. 25, 2025, will remain in our memory as a milestone when we truly approached a solution, but whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement depends on the political will of the other side,” the Russian diplomat noted.

Commenting on remarks by US Permanent Representative to Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Matthew Whitaker about ending the conflict within 90 days, Ryabkov said setting specific deadlines does not contribute to a peaceful settlement.

A breakthrough in the negotiations must be achieved “under conditions where Kiev and its sponsors, particularly within the European Union, who are not focused on reaching an agreement, have redoubled their efforts to torpedo it,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he is willing to bring a peace plan to end the Ukraine crisis for a referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire of at least 60 days, according to US media outlet Axios.

In a phone interview with Axios on Friday, Zelensky said he would still like to negotiate a better position on territory. But if the plan demands “a very difficult” decision on that issue, he believes the best path forward will be to put the entire 20-point plan to a referendum. / XINHUA