Russia strikes Ukrainian energy, transport facilities linked to military

MOSCOW — The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, that its forces launched coordinated strikes on Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure connected to its military operations.

In a statement, the ministry said Russian tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops and artillery units hit targets in 143 areas. These included energy facilities supporting Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, transport routes used by Ukrainian troops and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters.

The ministry also said Russian air defense units shot down one Neptune long-range cruise missile, seven US-made HIMARS rockets and 247 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, Russia has destroyed 95,801 Ukrainian drones since the start of its “special military operation.” / XINHUA