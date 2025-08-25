Russia’s Lavrov: West, Zelensky block Ukraine peace

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of obstructing peace talks on Ukraine in an interview released Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Speaking to Rossiya-1 TV, Lavrov said Western countries “are just looking for an excuse to prevent negotiations.” He added that Zelensky is “acting stubborn” and demanding an immediate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov said European countries were trying to undermine the progress made by Putin and United States President Donald Trump.

Trump did not meet with Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, as no such summit took place. Reports and official records show that Trump has not met Putin since July 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. / XINHUA