S. Korean leader arrives in Beijing for state visit

PRESIDENT Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a state visit to China from Jan. 4 to 7, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit is Lee’s first to China since taking office in June 2025.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) are important neighbors and partners. The spokesperson said the visit is expected to help promote the further development of the China–ROK strategic cooperative partnership. / XINHUA