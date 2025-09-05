Sabalenka defends title vs. Anisimova

WORLD No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is preparing to face a partisan crowd at the U.S. Open final for the third consecutive year, as she takes on American Amanda Anisimova in Saturday’s (Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, PH time) championship match.

Sabalenka fought back from a set down to overcome fourth seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Thursday’s (Friday in PH) semifinal, keeping alive her bid to become the first woman to defend the U.S. Open crown since Serena Williams in 2013 and 2014.

The Belarusian will once again step onto Arthur Ashe Stadium with the crowd firmly in her opponent’s corner. Anisimova, the eighth seed, advanced after outlasting four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in another three-set battle.

“I played a lot of matches against American women in America and probably learned how to deal with it with experience,” Sabalenka said

on Thursday.

The U.S. fans have had plenty of chances to test her resilience. The 2023 final saw the atmosphere reach a fever pitch when Coco Gauff rallied past Sabalenka, who later jokingly called out the crowd for their lack of support.

After Gauff lifted the trophy, Sabalenka remarked that she hoped to face the American again in future finals — but with “different results, hopefully.”

Last year, she leaned into the playful rivalry, offering to buy U.S. fans a round of drinks if they supported her against American Emma Navarro in the semifinals. After sweeping Navarro aside, she teased the audience: “Now you’re cheering for me - wow - it’s a bit late.”

She capped off that run by defeating Pegula in the final, silencing the home hopes once more.

“After last season, where I played the semi-final and final against an American, I think I learned to distance myself somehow,” she told reporters.

“I only heard support in my direction and, in fact, I was so focused on my work that I could not allow myself to give in to these emotions and give up the victory just because I was angry at the stadium.” / FROM THE WIRES