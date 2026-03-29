Sabalenka grabs title

IN A clash of titans at the Miami Open, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated fourth-ranked Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday, March 29, 2026 (PH time), to claim the women’s singles title.

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the victory marks a historic “Sunshine Double” for Sabalenka, who becomes the first player since Iga Swiatek in 2022 to win both Indian Wells and Miami in the same season.

The match, which lasted 2 hours and 11 minutes, saw Sabalenka overpower Gauff in the first and third sets with a barrage of sizzling groundstroke winners.

The win secured Sabalenka’s second consecutive title at Miami — Gauff’s hometown tournament — and moved her ahead in their career head-to-head record, 7-6.

The contest ended when Gauff was broken for the fourth time, sent to the sidelines by a wide backhand. While Gauff managed to fight back and force a third set, she was unable to maintain the momentum generated by a deafening home crowd.

“You’ve pushed me to be a better player,” Sabalenka said during the trophy ceremony, later adding of the fans, “You always bring a full stadium.”

The atmosphere was not without its tensions. The AP noted that Sabalenka grew frustrated with the crowd noise, specifically when a spectator shouted “out” during a long rally.

Sabalenka responded with a curse word directed at the fan, leading the chair umpire to warn the crowd while simultaneously issuing a code violation to the World No. 1.

“I shouldn’t be that rude, but come on, you cannot do that,” Sabalenka admitted at the ceremony. “So let’s agree we were both wrong, so sorry.”

Statistically, Gauff’s inconsistent serve proved costly as she registered seven double faults, while Sabalenka recorded none. A pivotal moment occurred in the opening game of the third set. Aided by a Gauff double fault and an unforced error, Sabalenka crushed a backhand winner to secure an early break.

“I was disappointed about that first game of the third set up 30-0 with momentum,” Gauff told reporters. “It was an important game to win in that moment.”

The high-profile final also drew notable spectators, including Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump and a golfer at the University of Miami, who had shared a photo with Sabalenka on social media the previous day.

With this win, Sabalenka earns her 24th professional title. Before the match, she had expressed her happiness for Gauff’s success, noting that the American had finally found her best form at her home tournament after previously never advancing past the fourth round. / LBG