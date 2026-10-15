Sabalenka, Pegula out

TOP seed Aryna Sabalenka squandered a chance to win despite saving nine match points before American Ann Li pulled off a stunning 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) upset in the Wuhan Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Li, who trailed 2-4 in the second set, secured one of the biggest victories of her career by converting her 10th match point with a powerful forehand winner. It was the first match point she earned on her own serve.

Sabalenka, a three-time Wuhan champion and four-time Grand Slam winner, suffered her second consecutive defeat after losing to Nikola Bartunkova in the Round of 32 at the China Open last week. Before that, she reached the US Open final, where she fell to Elena Rybakina.

The Belarusian also required treatment on her already taped right knee while trailing 1-4 in the deciding set. She later fell behind 2-5 but fought back to level the score at 5-5 and force a tiebreak, where Li eventually prevailed.

Another upset

Second seed Jessica Pegula also suffered a shock defeat, squandering three match points in a 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in her first match in more than a month, the AP reported.

Ostapenko saved Pegula’s match points on three occasions in the second-set tiebreak before completing the comeback. The American had not played since losing to Sabalenka in the US Open semifinals.

Pegula, who finished runner-up in Wuhan last year, took an extended break from competition because of the physical demands of her busy summer schedule. She skipped tournaments in Singapore and Beijing.

Swiatek moves on

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, advanced to the Round of 16 with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over fellow Pole Magdalena Frech.

The seventh-seeded Swiatek fell behind 0-2 after dropping her opening service game but responded by winning six consecutive games to take the first set. She carried that momentum into the second, winning the first four games to seal the victory, the AP report said.

In other second-round matches, China’s Guo Hanyu outlasted American Katie Volynets, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3), while fifth seed Elina Svitolina defeated Liudmila Samsonova, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

World No. 170 Sonay Kartal also pulled off an upset, beating ninth seed Belinda Bencic, 6-0, 7-5.

Sixth seed Karolina Muchova rallied past Caty McNally, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4), while 10th seed Iva Jovic of the United States defeated Dayana Yastremska, 6-4, 6-1. Canada’s Leylah Fernandez also advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over China’s Shi Han. / LBG