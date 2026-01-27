Sabalenka steamrolls into semis

MELBOURNE -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defied sweltering heat in Melbourne on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, to overwhelm teenager Iva Jovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Sabalenka took another step toward reclaiming the title she won at Melbourne Park in 2023 and 2024.

There were moments in the tournament’s first week when Sabalenka’s form was patchy, but she was sharp and composed in an 89-minute 6-3, 6-0 victory over 18-year-old Jovic.

“It was a tough match. Don’t look at the score, it wasn’t easy at all,” Sabalenka said modestly. “I’m super happy with the win.”

Temperatures were forecast to reach 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and had already hit 35 degrees by the start of the match.

With the roof not yet closed at Rod Laver Arena, Sabalenka’s heavy ball striking kept Jovic under constant pressure. The Belarusian finished with 31 winners and seven aces.

Sabalenka is on a semifinal collision course with American rival Coco Gauff, who was scheduled to play 12th seed Elina Svitolina in Tuesday’s night session.

Later, Alexander Zverev took advantage of the closed roof at Rod Laver Arena to move into the semifinals, defeating 20-year-old Learner Tien, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (3).

The world No. 3, who finished runner-up in Australia last year, reached his 10th career Grand Slam semifinal behind a powerful serving display that included 24 aces and just one double fault — which came while holding six match points in the final tiebreak.

“I guess, yeah, as a woman, we are stronger than the guys,” Sabalenka joked later in her news conference, drawing laughter. “So they had to close the roof for the guys so they don’t suffer!”

Also, as of press time, top seed Carlos Alcaraz was set to face Alex de Minaur. Alcaraz, a six-time Grand Slam champion, is still seeking his first Australian Open title after quarterfinal exits in Melbourne the past two years. / XINHUA