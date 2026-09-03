Sabalenka storms ahead

ARYNA Sabalenka looked every bit like a player ready to win a third straight US Open title.

The top-seeded Sabalenka overwhelmed Polina Iatcenko, 6-1, 6-1, in just 53 minutes Wednesday night (Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, PH time) to reach the third round at

Flushing Meadows.

According to an Associated Press report, Sabalenka arrived in New York after struggling through the middle of the season and facing the possibility of losing the world No. 1 ranking.

But the Belarusian displayed little sign of those problems against Iatcenko, who was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament.

“Happy with the level I played today, happy with the focus and happy to be through this match,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka won 15 of 16 points on her first serve in the opening set and finished 21-for-28 in first-serve points for the match.

She is attempting to become the first player to win three consecutive US Open titles since Serena Williams captured three straight from 2012-14.

“I think I struggled a little bit in the middle of the season,” Sabalenka said. “I can definitely say that mentally I’m way stronger than I was in the middle of the season, and physically I also feel stronger.”

Carlos Alcaraz also advanced, rallying from a set down to beat Jaime Faria, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2. The defending champion won the next eight games after dropping the opening set.

Jessica Pegula needed just 56 minutes to defeat Sofia Kenin, 6-3, 6-1, while No. 8 Ben Shelton beat Hubert Hurkacz, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Rain again disrupted play on the outside courts, forcing some matches to be suspended or delayed. Play continued uninterrupted under the roofs at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

No. 6 Alex de Minaur finally began his tournament after multiple schedule changes, beating Italy’s Andrea Guerrieri, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

Paula Badosa completed a rain-interrupted 6-1, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina to set up a second-round meeting with No. 4 Coco Gauff.

The first round was finally completed Wednesday as tournament officials worked to get the schedule back on track.

Alex Michelsen upset No. 16 Brandon Nakashima in straight sets, while No. 11 Frances Tiafoe also advanced.

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and runner-up Karolina Muchova reached the third round, while No. 31 Leylah Fernandez set up a meeting with Pegula. / LBG