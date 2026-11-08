Sakuma wins 1st LPGA Tour title

SHURI Sakuma bagged her first-ever LPGA Tour title after beating fellow Japanese Akia Iwai following an 8-under 64 closing round in the Toto Japan Classic on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Sakuma finished the tournament with a 72-hole total of 20-under 268. She won eight times previously on the LPGA of Japan Tour, but never won an LPGA Tour title until Sunday.

Sakuma had a four-stroke victory over Iwai, who actually held a one-stroke edge after the third round but slipped to a 71 for a four-day total of 272.

Erika Hara finished third, five shots off the lead. Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand and Yuna Araki of Japan tied for fourth, both six shots off the lead. / RSC