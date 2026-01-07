Saudi Arabia to fully open capital market to foreign investors

SAUDI Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, it will open its capital market to all categories of foreign investors starting Feb. 1.

The amendments eliminate the concept of the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI), thereby allowing all categories of foreign investors to access the market without the need to meet qualification requirements.

It also eliminates the regulatory framework governing swap agreements through which non-resident foreign investors could obtain economic benefits only from listed securities.

The CMA stated that the decision aims to expand and diversify the investor base, support greater investment inflows, and enhance overall market liquidity.

International investors held over 590 billion Saudi riyals (about $157.3 billion) in the Saudi capital market by the end of the third quarter of 2025, with about 519 billion riyals invested in the Main Market, marking an increase from the end of 2024, when foreign ownership stood at 498 billion riyals, the statement showed.

The CMA expects the amended regulations to help draw additional international investment and further strengthen the Saudi capital market. / XINHUA