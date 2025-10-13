Schauffele triumphs in Japan

XANDER Schauffele picked up another special victory in Japan — this time a PGA Tour title instead of an Olympic gold — capping a year filled with frustration, injury, and redemption.

Schauffele birdied the 17th hole Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, and closed with a seven-under 64 to win the Baycurrent Classic, holding off Max Greyserman by one stroke.

It was a meaningful finish to a season in which he missed two months with a rib injury and failed to qualify for the Tour Championship for the first time.

“This is really special for me — sooner than I thought, to be fair,” Schauffele said. “I was running out of events in 2025 to sort of put my mark on it. I’m sure when I look back on 2025 at the end of my career I’ll smile and think it was a great year.”

It was indeed a memorable year off the course — his wife, Maya, gave birth to their first child, Victor, in late August. But after missing time early in the year, Schauffele struggled to regain the form that earned him major titles at the PGA Championship and British Open in 2024.

His victory in Japan carried extra meaning. His mother and mother-in-law both grew up there, and his grandparents still live in the country.

“I’ve been coming here since I was about 9 years old to visit my grandparents,” Schauffele said. “I sort of fell in love with this country a long time ago. I can’t wait to bring my son here when he’s old enough to sort of understand and appreciate the culture here in Japan.”

“Yeah, the ties run deep for the Schauffele family here in Japan,” he added.

Schauffele finished at 19-under 265 at Yokohama Country Club. Greyserman, who also finished runner-up at this event last year, shot a 65 and needed to hole out from 190 yards on the final hole to have a chance. His 7-iron stopped inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie.

Schauffele’s most famous victory in Japan remains his Olympic gold medal from the Tokyo Games in 2021, though that triumph came without spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This time, family was there to celebrate — including his 81-year-old grandmother, who walked the course.

“I mean, I don’t get to see them very often and they’ve always been gracious with their time to come out wherever the event was,” he said. “They’ve been awesome to me and this is pretty cool. I’ve really wanted to share a win with them, so can’t wait to get together with them.”

Schauffele also reflected on his new role as a father. “It’s still kind of fresh, but it’s definitely a cool thing being a dad, and I’m so excited to go home to him and Maya after this,” he said.

Michael Thorbjornsen closed with a 64 to finish three shots back. Matt McCarty fired an 11-under 60 — despite losing a ball on his final hole — and still ended nine behind. Japan’s Takumi Kanaya shot a 62 to finish five off the lead.

Soft greens and calm conditions led to low scoring, but it was Schauffele’s calm under pressure that defined the week — and brought his comeback season to a satisfying close. / From the wires