Scheffler rallies to claim sixth PGA Tour crown of 2025

SCOTTIE Scheffler looked every bit the world’s No. 1 player Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 (PH time), closing with a five-under 67 to capture the Procore Championship for his sixth PGA Tour win of the year and 19th overall.

Scheffler erased a two-shot deficit to Ryder Cup teammate Ben Griffin, who appeared headed for a playoff until a costly three-putt on the par-5 18th from 60 feet left him one shot short. Griffin carded a 70, his second runner-up finish to Scheffler this season.

“I know I was going to have to have another good day,” said Scheffler, who finished 64-67 on the weekend. “I’m fortunate to be the winner this week.”

Scheffler was one of several Ryder Cup players who played at Silverado to stay sharp ahead of the Sept. 26-28 matches at Bethpage Black. He now joins Tiger Woods as the only players in the last 40 years with at least six wins in back-to-back seasons.

Scheffler fell four shots behind early but clawed back with four birdies in his first 10 holes. After a bogey on 11, he responded with birdies on the two par 5s to take control as Griffin cooled.

Griffin still had chances, including a 15-foot birdie at 15 and two near misses on the next holes. On the 18th, needing only two putts for a playoff, he missed from five feet after his eagle try slid past.

Lanto Griffin surged into solo third with a 65, his best finish in nearly four years. Starting the week at No. 142 in the FedEx Cup, he moved to No. 100, just inside the cutoff to keep full status. “It’s huge,” he said. “I kind of wish Scottie wasn’t here, but I’m sure the fans enjoyed it.”

The largest crowd since the tournament’s move to wine country in 2014 followed Scheffler, who delivered.

Auburn junior Jackson Koivun, the world’s top amateur, stayed in contention until bogeys on 12 and 13 dropped him back. He closed with 71 to tie for fourth with Emiliano Grillo (66), his fourth straight finish of 11th or better on tour.

The strong field included nearly the entire U.S. Ryder Cup team. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun (66) and Cameron Young (67) placed in the top 10, while Sam Burns holed out for eagle on 18 to close with 67 and a top-20 finish.

/ FROM THE WIRES