Scheffler seals five

SCOTTIE Scheffler fashioned out another moment of brilliance Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 (PH time), at the BMW Championship, holing an 82-foot chip-in on the par-3 17th at Caves Valley to secure his fifth PGA Tour title of the year.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1, was clinging to a one-shot lead when his ball settled in the left rough, a spot where several players had overshot the green.

His chip landed well short, gathered speed, then slowed and dropped in the hole for birdie. He closed with a three-under 67 to finish at 15-under 265 for a two-shot victory.

“I knew it was just going to be really fast, and do my best to get it down there and give myself a good look for par,” Scheffler said. “When it came out, it came out how we wanted to and then it started looking better and better. And yeah, it was definitely nice to see that one go in.”

The win made Scheffler the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007 to record at least five PGA Tour victories in consecutive seasons. He now has 18 career titles, all since his breakthrough at the 2022 Phoenix Open.

Robert MacIntyre, who once led by four shots, finished runner-up after a final-round 73. The Scotsman failed to make a birdie until the 16th hole and briefly cut the deficit to one before Scheffler’s chip effectively ended the contest.

“When he’s pitched that in on 17 and then he’s hit the perfect tee shot on 18, it’s pretty much game over,” MacIntyre said. “He’s the better player on the day. I’m just really pissed off right now.”

MacIntyre still moved into the world’s top 10 for the first time, rising to No. 8.

Scheffler’s most crucial shot may have come earlier on the par-4 15th, when he answered a three-putt bogey by blasting from a deep bunker to six feet and saving par, while MacIntyre missed his seven-foot birdie attempt.

The victory keeps Scheffler atop the FedEx Cup standings heading into the Tour Championship at East Lake, where he will try to become the first repeat FedEx Cup winner since the playoff series began in 2007.

Harry Hall was the only player to play his way into the top 30 on Monday, chipping in for birdie on the 17th to secure his spot. Akshay Bhatia also advanced despite four back-nine bogeys, while Rickie Fowler narrowly missed after late mistakes dropped him out of contention.

All 30 players at East Lake still have a chance to win the FedEx Cup and its $10 million first-place prize.

But the spotlight once again belongs to Scheffler, whose clutch short game and steely consistency have him drawing inevitable comparisons to Woods. (FROM THE WIRES)