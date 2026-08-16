Schroder plans to retire on his 12th NBA team

VETERAN point guard Dennis Schroder is reportedly going into retirement after being shipped to his 12th team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Schroder was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

He previously played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

Schroder from Germany entered the league in 2013 with the Hawks. / RSC